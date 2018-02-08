Agents Stop Bank Robbers at Border Patrol Checkpoint

Border Patrol agents from the Laredo Sector stopped a team of suspected bank robbers from making a successful getaway. The agents found the alleged bank robbers at the Border Patrol Checkpoint located on U.S. Highway 59 near Freer, Texas.

A group of six men, all U.S. citizens, allegedly held up a bank in Laredo, Texas, on February 6. The accused robbers took off with nearly $90,000 in cash in a black Toyota Camry, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Local law enforcement officers notified the Border Patrol about the fugitive bank robbers. Agents assigned to the checkpoint observed the Camry approaching their position. The agent determined the Camry matched the description provided by Laredo police. A K-9 agent also alerted to the possible presence of a large quantity of cash during the initial contact with the vehicle.

The agents referred the driver and four passengers to the secondary inspection station where they discovered a bag with $88,220 in currency located in the Camry’s trunk. The sixth alleged bank robber arrived at the checkpoint in a second vehicle.

The agents took all six alleged bank robbers into custody and turned them over to the Laredo Police Department.

“The results of this case exemplify the outstanding cooperation between law enforcement partners in South Texas. I am very proud of the dedicated work by the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol and the Laredo Police Department who keep our community safe,” Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a written statement.