Border Patrol Agents Stop Five MS-13 Members from Illegally Entering U.S.

Border Patrol agents in South Texas arrested five Salvadoran MS-13 members illegally entering the U.S. Two of the dangerous gang members had previously been deported. The arrests occurred over a three-day period.

Agents assigned to the McAllen Border Patrol Station in the Rio Grande Valley Sector encountered a Salvadoran woman near Hidalgo, Texas, on February 3, information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. The agents arrested her and conducted a background investigation. The agents learned she is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

The following day, McAllen Station agents working near Granjeno, Texas, captured another Salvadoran man as he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. After arresting him, agents conducted a records check that revealed criminal convictions in Denton County, Texas, for possession of a controlled substance. Immigration officials previously deported the MS-13 gang member on multiple occasions.

Later that day, agents working near Havana, Texas, discovered a group of nine migrants who had entered the U.S. illegally. Agents identified one of the nine as an MS-13 member and learned that immigration officers deported the man on two separate occasions.

On Monday, agents assigned to the Corpus Christi station received a call from local law enforcement officials in Jackson County, Texas. The agents responded and determined the four individuals being held by local police were in the U.S. illegally. After conducting a background investigation, the agents learned that one of the men was also a confirmed MS-13 member.

Later that day, McAllen Station agents arrested a fifth Salvadoran national and determined he was also a member of MS-13.

The previously deported gang members will likely be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas for illegal re-entry after removal. The remaining members and illegal aliens will be processed for removal or prosecution.

The arrest come as President Donald Trump called for a shutdown of the government if Congress does not act to close the immigration loopholes that allow MS-13 gang members to enter the U.S. as unaccompanied minors and as part of migrant family units, Breitbart News’ Charlie Spiering reported.

“Frankly, I’ll go a step further, if we don’t change the legislation, if we don’t get rid of these loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country … if we don’t change it let’s have a shutdown, we’ll do a shutdown,” Trump said. “It’s worth it for our country.”

