Border Patrol Agents Bust Murderer, Rapists, MS-13 Member after Illegal Crossings

In a series of separate incidents, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested multiple previously deported violent felons. Those criminal aliens included a convicted murderer, two rapists, an MS-13 member, and a sexual abuser.

On February 5, agents assigned to the Harlingen Border Patrol Station apprehended a Cuban national near Raymondville, Texas. After conducting a biometric background investigation, agents learned that a court in Georgia previously convicted the man of murder, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas from U.S. Border Patrol officials.

Weslaco Station agents arrested a Honduran man on February 10 after he crossed the border near Pharr, Texas. During processing, the man admitted to agents that he is a member of the transnational criminal gang known as Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), officials stated.

The following day, McAllen agents arrested another Honduran man near Mission. During a biometric background investigation, agents discovered that a Louisiana court previously convicted the man of Aggravated Rape.

Tuesday, February 13, resulted in the arrest of two more violent criminals who had previously been deported. Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Guatemalan national who crossed the border illegally near Weslaco, Texas. During processing, agents learned that an Oklahoma court convicted the man on a charge of Rape in the Second Degree. The judge sentenced the man to five years in state prison.

Later that day, agents working the Falfurrias Checkpoint discovered a case of human smuggling. As the agents processed those being smuggled they learned that one of the men, a Mexican national, had been convicted by an Illinois court sentenced the criminal alien to 338 days in jail for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

The five convicted and previously deported criminal aliens now face possible federal charges of illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted, the men could face federal prison sentences of up to 20 years.

