Michoacan Governor Calls U.S. Hypocritical for Mexico Travel Warning amid Florida School Shooting

The governor of Michoacan called the United States hypocritical for issuing travel warnings amid the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The politician called for a similar warning to be used against the U.S. as a result.

Michoacan Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo said he was deeply concerned when he heard about the shooting in Florida high school. In his statements, Conejo, referenced the recent U.S. Department of State travel advisory, that as Breitbart Texas reported, places various parts of Mexico with cartel problems in the same category as Syria or other Middle-Eastern countries with respect to lacking security conditions.

“Look at the contradiction: the U.S. issues out travel warnings for their citizens to not visit Mexico and we don’t have the massacres that they do,” Aureoles Conejo was quoted by Mexico’s Quadratin. “It’s a hypocrisy by the American government. We should then issue a warning to not visit the U.S. because they kill innocent people by the dozens.”

As Breitbart News reported, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is suspected of killing 17 victims during a shooting rampage.



The comments made by Aureoles Conejo come after Mexico recorded its deadliest year to date with 25,399 murders in 2017, according Mexico’s most recent crime statistics. In his state, Aureoles Conejo saw 1,277 homicides as members of the cartel known as La Nueva Familia Michoacana wage a fierce war for control against their rivals, Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

