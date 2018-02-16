Bodies of Mexican Federal Agents Previously Kidnapped by Cartel Found, Say Authorities

The Mexican government confirmed the discovery of two bodies they believe are related to the recent kidnapping of two federal agents who were forced to record a video message accusing the government of violating the law in secret operations against the drug cartels.

The Attorney General’s Office publicly revealed that forensic examinations are being conducted to confirm the identity of the bodies. The human remains were found after intense searches by federal authorities, following the kidnapping of two agents.

The bodies were discovered in the trunk of a KIA automobile with license plates RFZ-3972 in Xalisco, Nayarit. The bodies are believed to be the remains of agents Alfonso Hernández Villavicencio, 28, and Octavio Martínez Quiroz, 26. The pair were part of Mexico’s Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) and went missing on February 5 in Nayarit.

This week, a group of hitmen forced the two agents to record a video where they read a script claiming that members of Mexico’s cabinet, as well as top military authorities, are behind the use of federal forces to rob cartel members and intimidate their families.

Although authorities have not officially declared which criminal group is behind the kidnapping and murder of the agents, police sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that internal information points to gunmen from Jalisco Cartel Nueva Generación (CJNG).

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.