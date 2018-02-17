Mexican National Previously Indicted in Two Capital Murders Now Charged in Third Homicide

A Texas grand jury previously indicted a Mexican national for the double capital murder of a couple found in shallow graves last year. The man is now charged in the death of a third person found buried beneath a Fort Worth home.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Hector “Cholo” Acosta-Ojeda, 28, on Thursday in relation to the fatal shooting of Triston Ray Algiene, a 34-year-old man who disappeared in early July. His family reported him missing. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that police investigators found Algiene’s body when they located it on October 4. Investigators found his remains buried beneath a repaired section of the foundation of a Fort Worth home.

According to the Star-Telegram, Acosta-Ojeda is a Mexican national reportedly living in the United States on some type of visa.

Acosta-Ojeda is one of two men previously charged with the savage murders of 27-year-old Erick “Diablo” Zelaya and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Iris Chirinos, in September. Both were shot multiple times. Investigators later identified Zelaya’s remains through DNA testing. However, police detectives actually first located his severed head, found on a trail in Arlington. It had a note attached to it written in Spanish: “La Raza Se Respeta y Faltan 4.” In English, this translates as: “The race is respected and there’s four left.”

Police believe Zelaya and Chirinos also played roles in the July robbery and fatal shooting of Algiene. According to the Star-Telegram. Algiene wanted to purchase drugs when Acosta-Ojeda and the others beat, robbed, and killed him.

Tarrant County jail records show Acosta-Ojeda faces two capital murder charges and a possible drug possession charge. He has been held in custody at the Lon Evans Correctional Center in Fort Worth since September 15, 2017, on $1 million bond.

Acosta-Ojeda’s codefendant in the Algiene murder case, Felipe Eduardo Ortiz, 29, has been in the Tarrant County Jail since August after being taken into custody by Arlington police on an evading arrest charge. He is being held without bond for a parole violation. The Star-Telegram noted that, in 2010, Ortiz pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing a man in exchange for a four-year prison sentence.

Follow Merrill Hope, a member of the original Breitbart Texas team, on Twitter.