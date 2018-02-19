Illegal Immigrant Accused of Molesting, Raping 7-Year-Old Girl and Her Mother

Officials in Louisiana charged an illegal immigrant from Mexico with raping a 7-year-old girl over a period of six months. Less than three weeks later, prosecutors charged the man with molesting the child’s mother in 2003 when she was only 11-years-old.

The 43-year-old Mexican national, Daniel Hernandez Del Angel, has been illegally living in the country for the last 22 years, reported WGNO in Metairie, Louisiana.

Officers with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office started to investigate Del Angel in early 2017 when the allegations about raping the 7-year-old girl surfaced.

According to the ABC affiliate in Louisiana, police arrested the illegal immigrant on January 25 and charged him with first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Less than three weeks later, prosecutors charged Del Angel with sexually assaulting the girl’s mother in 2003 when she was only 11-years-old. The alleged sexual molestation occurred at least two times.

Bossier Parish law enforcement authorities told the ABC affiliate that the illegal immigrant has known the victims’ family for at least 20 years.

Del Angel is in custody in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $550,000 bond. Louisiana officials are cooperating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Breitbart continues to report about criminal illegal immigrants who unlawfully re-enter the country after deportation. Many are sex offenders.

A week ago, Breitbart Texas reported that two previously deported criminal aliens, one convicted of aggravated sexual assault, and the other for drug trafficking, were again convicted of unlawful re-entry after removal. A federal judge sentenced them to 30 and 27 months of federal prison time, respectively. Border Patrol agents arrested them last summer after they illegally re-entered.

In November 2017, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector arrested two previously deported child sex offenders and a member of the Sureño 13 street gang. During a background investigation, the agents learned that 34-year-old Abigael Calvo-Calvo, a Mexican national, has a criminal history that includes a conviction in San Mateo County, California, for “Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14.” The conviction occurred in 2012.

Earlier in November, Border Patrol Agents in Texas and Arizona stopped more previously deported sex offenders from illegally re-entering the U.S. The arrests included two criminal aliens with histories of sex crimes against children – including sexual assault of a child, and Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14.

Calvo-Calvo now faces new criminal charges for felony re-entry after being deported as a registered sex offender.

Recently, Breitbart Texas reported that agents in the same sector in Arizona arrested a previously deported child sex offender after he illegally crossed from Mexico. In a separate incident, agents arrested a previously deported man with a felony conviction for child abuse. Border Patrol agents conducted a biometric background investigation and records revealed that a Las Vegas, Nevada, court previously convicted the Mexican national, 41-year-old Angel Bautista-Sanchez, for “lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.” Following his 2013 conviction, immigration officers deported the criminal alien.

Bautista now faces federal felony charges of aggravated re-entry after being removed as a sex offender.

