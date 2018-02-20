Border Patrol Agent Attacked Before Shooting Assailant, Say Investigators

Texas sheriff’s investigators say an attacker struck a Border Patrol agent multiple times with a metal object before the agent discharged his duty weapon. The off-duty agent shot and killed his attacker in an apparent case of self-defense.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials say that 33-year-old Juan Daniel Jacques attacked off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent Luis Chavez on January 14, 2018. The report from the sheriff’s office states that Jacques struck Chavez multiple times with a metal object, KFOX 14 reported. Chavez then pulled his duty weapon and fired multiple times striking Jacques who died from his wounds.

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit handled the investigation, the El Paso Times reported in January. A spokesman told the local newspaper the shooting did not involve Agent Chavez’ work as a Border Patrol agent.

“We are investigating all motives of this homicide, to include the possibility of self-defense,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Leslie Antunez said at the time.

The case has now been referred to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Family members staged a protest outside Chavez’ home earlier this month, KVIA ABC7 reported. Family members said they are infuriated that Chavez is still working as a Border Patrol agent. The family told the local ABC affiliate that Chavez and Jacques were “lifelong friends” who grew up together as kids.

The family said they were told by police that Jacques threatened Chavez with a chain. “This is not fair,” Allison Gotay, Jacques’ stepfather, told ABC7. “How is this situation self-defense when this guy works for the federal government? He’s already trained to deal with this situation.”

The family did not appear to acknowledge police allegations that Jacques struck Chavez multiple times before being shot.