One City Cop Killed, Another Injured During Cartel Ambush in Mexican Border State

SALTILLO, Coahuila — State authorities are investigating a deadly ambush where a municipal policeman died and another was seriously injured. The attack took place in a rural area near the border with Nuevo Leon.

Officer Gregorio Aguilar and his partner, Rosalinda Arteaga, were carrying out routine patrols along the rural roads of the ejido Los Lirios in Arteaga when they were attacked. The municipality where the ambush took place is located east of the capital of this border state.

Preliminary information revealed to Breitbart Texas by state authorities indicated that a group of suspected cartel hitmen fired at the patrol car. Aguilar died in the attack while Officer Arteaga is reported seriously injured.



Residents of the rural community called authorities after hearing the gunfire during the attack. Investigators with Coahuila State Police arrested a man identified as Juan Ignacio (N) as being allegedly responsible for the murder. Authorities say they have not yet been able to establish a motive for the ambush.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.