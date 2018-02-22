ICE Removes 6-Time Deported Mexican Homicide Fugitive

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed a Mexican homicide fugitive previously been deported on six occasions. The Mexican national’s immigration records date back to 1999.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers handed 48-year-old Gonzalo “El Chano” Juarez-Limon over to Mexican law enforcement authorities at the international border crossing on the El Paso Stanton International Bridge, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials. The Mexican Attorney General’s Office notified ICE officials of an outstanding arrest warrant on Juarez-Limon. Mexican officials stated that the foreign national is accused in the case of a 1996 murder of Manuel Monrroy Islas.

Juarez-Limon’s immigration violations began shortly after that homicide.

“Since 1999, Juarez-Limon has been removed from the United States six times,” ICE officials stated. “In December 2007, he was convicted of illegally entering the United States. He was twice federally convicted for illegally re-entering the United States after having been previously deported: May 23, 2007, and Jan. 10, 2018.”

Juarez-Limon’s February 15 removal represents his seventh deportation.

An illegal immigrant who returns to the U.S. after being deported faces federal charges of illegal re-entry after removal and could face up to 20 years in a U.S. federal prison.

ERO officers have removed more than 1,700 foreign fugitives during the past nine years. Each of these immigrants were wanted in their home country for serious crimes including kidnapping, rape and murder, officials stated. The fugitive aliens are returned to their country of origin in locations all over the globe.

Immigration officers deported more than 226,000 criminal aliens, foreign fugitives, and other migrants ordered removed by an immigration judge during 2017.

ERO officers work with foreign law enforcement agencies through Interpol. They also coordinate with Homeland Security Investigations’ Office of International Operations and foreign consular officials in the U.S.