Witchcraft-Practicing Cartel Leader’s Murder Creates New Security Threats in Michoacan

MORELIA, Michoacan — The recent death of a top regional leader of one of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels sparked a wave of uncertainty likely to generate more bloodshed despite the security efforts of the state government.

Mexican federal intelligence officials have revealed to Breitbart Texas that 22-year-old Jose Tadeo “El Arabe” Magaña Mendoza was recently killed, initially, it was presumed by his own gunmen; however new information points to his rivals getting to him. His body was discovered buried in a clandestine fashion near rural Nueva Italia.

The deceased capo is believed to be the regional boss for Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), which has been at war with La Nueva Familia Michoacana and their armed wing, Los Viagras. Magaña Mendoza assumed the leadership of the CJNG in Michoacan in March 2017 after the arrest of Gilberto “Chanda” Gomez Romero.

El Arabe’s parents Jose Magana and Guadalupe Mendoza went to a state morgue in Michoacan where they properly identified the body as being that of their son. The couple claimed to have not heard from him since 2014 when he turned 18 and was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Intelligence information points to Magaña implementing witchcraft rituals for protection. He was also seen on social media posting photographs with weapons and other luxuries.

Initially, police information theorized that Magaña was possibly being beaten to death by his own people after some altercation at a cockfight. Forensic information has since revealed that the capo was also shot in the back of the head, leading to the theory that his rivals were ultimately responsible. The death has caused uncertainty in the area with respect to the CJNG’s response to the murder.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.