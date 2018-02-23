Border Patrol Agents Arrest Three Haitian Nationals Crossing from Canada

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents in Vermont apprehended three Haitian nationals after they illegally entered the U.S. from Canada.

An agent assigned to the Newport Station encountered three illegal immigrants from Haiti while patrolling along the U.S.-Canadian Border near Derby Line, Vermont, on February 19. The agent witnessed the three migrants walking south from the Canadian border, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The agent approached the three men and identified all three as citizens of Haiti. The migrants admitted to illegally crossing the border from Canada. After confirming the three men had no legal status, the agent contacted officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) section. The officers took the men into custody and processed them for immigration proceedings.

“This arrest is a great example of the vigilance our Border Patrol agents display on a daily basis,” Newport Station Patrol Agent in Charge Richard Ross said in a written statement. “I’m proud of the work that agents perform every day to keep our border secure and our country safe.”

The Swanton Sector agents patrol the U.S.-Canadian Border between ports of entry located in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York.

A few weeks earlier, Swanton Sector agents arrested a previously deported criminal alien from Honduras shortly after he crossed the border near Highgate, Vermont, Breitbart Texas reported on January 20.

The agents nabbed 43-year-old Marco George-Torres right after he illegally crossed into the United States near Highgate, Vermont. His immigration history includes convictions for illegal entry and a conviction for the felony of illegal reentry. He also has a 2012 domestic violence conviction out of Michigan. The agents charged George-Torres with a new illegal reentry violation under 8 U.S.C. 1326. The new felony charge could land him in prison for up to 20 years.

Two weeks before that, Swanton Sector agents arrested two Uzbek nationals who illegally crossed the border from Canada.

In November 2017, Breitbart News reported that Uzbekistan is one of two top countries that have produced most of the Islamic jihadists who are now fighting and killing U.S. troops and their allies in Afghanistan.

In December, Breitbart Texas reported that U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national as he crossed the border from Canada into Maine. Immigration officials previously deported Eliud Lopez-Baez in 2017.