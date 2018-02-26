Angel Dad Demands DOJ Probe into Oakland Mayor’s ‘Obstruction’ of ICE Operation

The father of a man killed by an illegal immigrant is calling for the federal government to file obstruction of justice charges against the mayor of Oakland, California.

Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) sent out a memo and tweet on February 24, warning migrants that immigration officers were about to began an arrest operation. The memo also threatened California businesses who cooperate with federal immigration enforcement officers.

On Saturday, Oakland Mayor Schaaf sent out a memorandum warning immigrants about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation set to begin in the Bay Area on Saturday, Breitbart News’ Katherine Rodriguez reported.

“Earlier today, I learned from multiple credible sources that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland, starting as soon as within the next 24 hours,” the mayor wrote. “As Mayor of Oakland, I am sharing this information publicly not to panic our residents but to protect them.”

The mayor also tweeted the message:

On Monday, Angel Dad Don Rosenberg called for the federal government to file obstruction of justice charges against the mayor. An illegal immigrant in San Francisco killed Rosenberg’s son as he struck the young man’s motorcycle and then ran over him several times while trying to escape.

“I’d like to see the DOJ go after her, along with other people,” Rosenberg told Fox and Friends Monday morning. “They should be going after her right now.”

“I think she needs to be charged with obstruction of justice, a violation of (8 USC) 1324 of the U.S. Code, and harboring and shielding illegal aliens from detection,” he explained. “She can say she didn’t get it through official channels. You’re not allowed to obstruct justice whether you got it through official channels or not.”

“She has her priorities a little screwed up,” Rosenberg continued. “Her priorities are to the citizens of Oakland and to the legal residents not to criminals.”

No comment was available from the Department of Justice regarding an investigation.

One month ago, Mayor Schaaf pledged to “go to jail” to protect her sanctuary city policies, Breitbart News’ Warner Todd Huston reported.

“We are exercising our legal right to be a Sanctuary City and to protect our residents,” the mayor said in a January interview with a local CBS affiliate. “The fact that the federal government is suggesting that it is actively retaliating against jurisdictions that are exercising their right to have sanctuary policies — that is what is illegal.”

Schaaf told the local news outlet she is willing to go to jail to protect illegal immigrants.

The City of Oakland set up a $1,000,000 fund to help defend illegal immigrants who are arrested by ICE.

In the mayor’s February 24 memo, she also warned businesses against cooperating with immigration officers. She reminded business owners that “California state law prohibits business owners from assisting ICE agents in immigration enforcement and bars federal agents from accessing employee-only areas.”