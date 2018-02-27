Another U.S. Cop Accused of Helping Drug Traffickers

An Ohio state police trooper is accused of helping drug traffickers in his area of patrol. The trooper allegedly provided information to the drug smugglers and even ballistic body armor.

Federal prosecutors in Ohio charged Trooper Jason Delcol, 43, with using his position as a law enforcement officer to provide information, intervene in criminal cases, corroborate an alibi, and even provide ballistic vests. Investigators reportedly discovered communications between the trooper and three of his conspirators Carlos Carvalho, Wiliam Covrett, and Stevedor Crawford, where they discussed trafficking dangerous opioids and other drugs in central Ohio, KFOX14 reported.

The investigation led to the arrest of Delcol and five other Ohio residents.

Prosecutors say that the trooper acted as a middleman between his three conspirators and two other men.

The defendants are all charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances along with a variety of conspiracy charges. Delcol also faces charges of witness tampering while his two associates face money laundering charges.

Highway patrol officials responded to Delcol’s arrest, stating that the trooper had been “previously terminated for violations of Division directives.” A review board reversed the termination through an arbitration process. He has now been fired following a period where the trooper was placed on unpaid leave.

Highway patrol officials in Ohio say they are fully cooperating with the federal corruption investigation.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.