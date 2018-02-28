Louisiana Cops Searching for Previously Deported Honduran Wanted for Rape

Law enforcement officials in Louisiana are looking for a previously deported illegal alien fugitive who is wanted on charges of third-degree sexual assault.

The Sheriff’s Office in Lafayette Parish is asking the public for help in locating 35-year-old Marco Antonio. The wanted foreign national also goes by the names of Marco Contreras-Martel and Marcos Antonio Contreras Martel, reported KLFY, a CBS affiliate in Lafayette, Louisiana. Sheriff’s officials said immigration officials previously deported Antonio in 2014.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Sheriff Mark Garber’s office for more information about the charges in the case. A spokesman for the sheriff said they cannot release any information about the suspect or details of the alleged crime at this time. He said the suspect is known to work and travel back and forth between Louisiana and East Texas.

The suspect has no previous history of violent criminal history, officials stated.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Contrera-Martel to call (337) 232-9211 or (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Breitbart News and Breitbart Texas have provided extensive coverage of criminal aliens and previously deported sex offenders who are in the country and are sexually assaulting victims in the United States.

Just days ago, officials in another part of Louisiana charged a Mexican national with raping a 7-year-old girl over a period of six months, reported Breitbart Texas. They also charged 43-year-old Daniel Hernandez Del Angel with molesting the child’s mother. He is alleged to have raped the child’s mother when the mother was only 11-years-old. Del Angel has been living in the country illegally for 22 years, reported WGNO in Metairie, Louisiana.

On February 15, Breitbart reported that Border Patrol agents arrested two rapists, a sexual abuser, and a murderer and an MS-13 gang member in separate incidences. McAllen agents arrested a Honduran man near Mission, Texas. When they conducted a biometric background investigation, they discovered that he had been previously convicted in Louisiana of aggravated rape. Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Guatemalan national who had been convicted in Oklahoma of Rape in the Second Degree and sentenced to five years in state prison. Later that day, agents working the Falfurrias Checkpoint discovered a case of human smuggling. As the agents processed those being smuggled they learned that one of the men, a Mexican national, had been convicted by an Illinois court sentenced the criminal alien to 338 days in jail for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

Earlier this month, Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector arrested a previously deported Honduran nation who had a criminal record for sexual assault in California, reported Breitbart Texas. Border Patrol agents arrested 44-year-old Wilmer Avila-Gamez shortly after he crossed into Arizona from the Mexican border. Avila-Gamez was convicted in Santa Ana, California, in April 2011 of “Rape by Force.”

On February 3, Breitbart Texas reported that a jury in Portland, Oregon convicted a previously deported Mexican national. The victim was a nine-year-old girl and the 48-year-old criminal alien has a long criminal history. The little girl’s mother told Clackamas County law enforcement officials that a man broke into the bedroom of her 9 and 5-year-old daughters and raped the oldest daughter. Although he escaped, police were able to obtain his fingerprints. The Center for Immigration Studies lists the city of Portland as being a sanctuary jurisdiction because it has policies prohibiting local law enforcement officials from cooperating with federal immigration officers.

Breitbart Texas reported on April 30 that federal officers arrested Santiago Flores-Martinez when he was trying to cross back into Mexico. He was apprehended at the San Ysidro port of entry. San Ysidro is a district within the City of San Diego and is on the California-Mexico border near Tijuana. Officials identified Flores-Martinez when they retrieved biometric information on him via the “Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System” (IAFIS). He was wanted on charges that included first-degree sex abuse, attempted rape, burglary, and coercion. His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.