Police Stop Woman from Attacking Las Vegas Elementary School with Ax

North Las Vegas police officers arrested a woman who allegedly tried to storm an elementary school with an ax and threatened to “murder everyone.”

Police arrested 33-year-old Kisstal Killough after she climbed onto a chain link fence with a pickax in her hand, KSNV NBC3 reported. School officials noticed the woman on the fence with the ax and called police who responded quickly and took her into custody before she entered the school’s property.

“The woman did not harm anyone or cause any damage to the school, Tom Williams Elementary School Principal Kristie Cole wrote in a letter to parents on Wednesday. Cole said the woman was not associated with the school. Why she attempted the alleged attack has not been released by officials.

Principal Cole thanked the North Las Vegas police officers for their “amazing response time.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that police arrived within one minute of receiving the call.

Officers found Killough atop the fence when they arrived. “She was screaming and yelling that she was gonna kill everybody,” Eric Leavitt, a North Las Vegas Police Department, told reporters.

The responding officer ordered the woman to come down from the fence. She complied and the officer took her into custody.

Killough is now in the Las Vegas Detention Center and is charged with four charges. One of those charges is assault with a deadly weapon.

Leavitt told reporters the woman appeared to be impaired, the local newspaper reported.

The attack took place during the lunch period and more than 200 students were outside the Tom Williams Elementary School at the time.

Principal Cole thanked the students and teachers for “being alert and taking the appropriate actions.”