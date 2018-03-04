Border Patrol Rescues Migrant Who Fell from 35-Foot Cliff

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector rescued an illegal immigrant who fell from a 35-foot cliff after crossing the border from Mexico. The agents witnessed the fall while tracking a group of illegal immigrants west of Ajo, Arizona.

After witnessing the fall, Border Patrol agents notified the Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents and agents from the Mobile Response Team to carry out the rescue of the man who fell from the cliff, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The search and rescue teams quickly got to the base of the cliff and found the unconscious man. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies dropped a medical bag from their air unit and coordinated communication.

Border Patrol agents provided immediate medical assistance to stabilize the man who fell about 35 feet down the rocky cliff. Once stabilized, the sheriff’s office helicopter airlifted the illegal immigrant to staging area where an air ambulance stood by to provide transport.

The air ambulance transported the man to a Phoenix hospital trauma center.

Officials stated that once the immigrant is medically cleared, he will be processed for immigration violations.

“In the Tucson Sector’s harsh desert environment, Border Patrol security operations can quickly turn into humanitarian rescue operations,” officials stated.

In a separate incident, agents from the Wilcox Station received a call for assistance from Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers. The troopers discovered two illegal immigrants being smuggled in the trunk of a Nissan Maxima.

The trooper encountered the driver at a convenience store in Tombstone, Arizona. While running a records check on the driver, the trooper discovered outstanding warrants and arrested the 34-year-old man. While the trooper processed the driver, he heard sounds coming from inside the trunk of the Maxima. He opened the trunk and discovered two men and a child locked inside.

Border Patrol agents arrived and determined the occupants of the trunk were Mexican nationals who had illegally crossed the border. One of the men was traveling with his 10-year-old son.

The DPS trooper took the driver after officials confirmed his U.S. citizenship. The three illegal immigrants from Mexico will be processed for immigration violations.

Border Patrol officials did not say if any action was taken regarding the father’s endangerment of the child.