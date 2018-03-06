German Government Warns Tourists on Violence in Cancun, Cozumel

The German government is warning its citizens about increasing their caution when traveling to Mexico, including its many popular tourist destinations due to the escalation of violence. The alert points out that innocent bystanders can be wounded in shootings or become kidnapping and robbery victims.

Through a recent travel warning from their Foreign Relations Office, the German government now recommends that tourists take precautions in tourist areas such as Cancun, Los Cabos, and Baja; They also recommend travelers avoid border areas in Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, and others.

Berlin warns that violence may increase as the Mexican presidential election approaches this summer. The advisory also notes that clashes between organized crime and the military have also increased in once-quiet tourist areas. In their document, “Mexico: Information on travel and security,” German diplomats describe border cities such as Reynosa, Matamoros, and Ciudad Juárez as places with a high probability of tourists witnessing clashes between the military and organized crime.

German tourists are asked not to travel to Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Colima, the same Mexican states that as Breitbart Texas reported, the U.S. Department of State categorized as the most dangerous. Additionally, the U.S. asks travelers to reconsider their plans to visit places like Nuevo León, Coahuila, Jalisco, or San Luis Potosí, where outbreaks of violence and executions continue to surpass the capabilities of local authorities.

German authorities also ask tourists not to walk at night or move around in downtown Cancun. The warning comes almost at the same time that an explosive device was detonated in a tourist ferry transporting people between Playa Del Carmen and Cozumel. The blast injured multiple victims, including seven U.S. citizens. As Breitbart Texas reported, two more devices were found in the same area a few days later, prompting the U.S. Department of State to issue a safety alert on the explosives.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León.