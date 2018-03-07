EXCLUSIVE — Photos Appear to Show Mexican Military Associating with Cartel

MORELIA, Michoacan — Members of the Mexican military appear to have some type of relationship with one of the dominant cartels in this southern state which is fighting for control of lucrative drug territories.

A series of exclusive photographs obtained by Breitbart Texas reveal what appears to be amicable interactions between 43rd Military Region soldiers and members of Los Viagras, the armed wing of La Nueva Familia Michocacana. The photographs come at a time when Michoacan continues to see a high level of cartel violence including fierce gun battles and gruesome executions.

One of the photographs shows Los Viagras top leader Nicolas “El Gordo” Sierra Santana talking with two soldiers. During the apparent conversation, Sierra is seen with a rifle strapped around his neck, surrounded by several of his gunmen in civilian clothing. Sierra Santana is a former self-defense group member who has since switched sides to become a leading drug lord in Michoacan.

Since switching sides to helm Los Viagras, Sierra Santana has been listed as one of Mexico’s most wanted drug lords. He has managed to avoid capture as he leads a war against Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Other photographs obtained by Breitbart Texas reveal his chief gunman, Yordi “El H” Oseguera. In some of the photographs, Oseguera can be seen apparently wielding military weapons illegal in Mexico; while in others, he poses with what appear to be soldiers.

The photographs raise questions about a recent operation where Mexican authorities failed in capturing Gabino Sierra Santana, the number two leader of Los Viagras. The Michoacan government claimed that they had been close to capturing him but the target managed an escape. Unofficial accounts claim that Mexican authorities captured Gabino and were forced to release him after his cartel flexed muscle and spread chaos throughout the state–burning close to 60 cars and taking control of highways.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.