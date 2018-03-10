Canada, UK Warn Tourists About Bombs in Mexican Beach Resorts Areas, Border Violence

Canada and the United Kingdom are following in the footsteps of the U.S. and Germany in issuing travel warnings about the lack of security conditions in some of Mexico’s famed beach resorts. The warnings highlight the Cozumel area following various cases dealing with explosive devices. The travel warning comes at a time when Mexican beach resorts are expecting to see a spike in visitors for Spring Break and the Holy Week seasons.

The U.S. Department of State, as well as the German government, previously warned their citizens about the risks in Mexico after confirming an explosion in the Barco Caribe ferry and after Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office confirmed the discovery of two other bombs in the Barco Caribe II tourist ferry. Both ships were in the Playa del Carmen-Cozumel tourist area, both in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Breitbart Texas reported.

Canadian authorities mention the warning issued by the U.S. Department of State in their alert and explain the risks associated with using tourist ferries in Playa del Carmen. They also warn about the dangers of driving in highways in the border states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, and Coahuila due to the risks of being robbed or coming upon shootouts between organized crime members and Mexican authorities.

In their travel advisory, the British government asks their citizens to remain informed about the shootouts and violence in the tourists’ areas in Cancun and Playa del Carmen and about the cartel violence in the Los Cabos region in the Mexican state of Baja California.

