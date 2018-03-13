Police Commander Assassinated in Mexican Border State

A police commander in the popular tourist port of Guaymas, Sonora, was assassinated as he drove his duty SUV along a local street.

A group of unknown gunman pulled alongside the police commander’s vehicle and fired multiple shots from high caliber weapons, killing him, according to Excelsior.

According to witnesses, the execution of the police commander, identified as Francisco Genaro Bogarín, occurred near noon on Monday in one of the busiest streets of Guaymas. It was reported that once the gunmen opened fire, he attempted to flee but crashed into the rear of a large passenger bus. The commander then backed away and continued but while being pursued, crashed into a cement barrier. The gunmen ran over a motorcyclist in their escape. Genaro Bogarín died at the scene.

Guaymas is approximately 260 miles south of the Arizona border and features the San Carlos Bay, a popular tourist destination. Breitbart Texas previously reported on the cartel violence around Ciudad Obregon and Guaymas—this has been attributed to a dispute between Los Salazares and a cell of the Beltran Leyva Cartel. The fighting was initially focused in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, and the surrounding towns but spread to the beach resort areas of Guaymas and San Carlos.

The execution of Commander Francisco Genaro Bogarín was the second murder of a police officer in a week in Sonora. Debate reported the murder of a regional police supervisor from the San Luis Río Colorado police department identified only as “Daniel C.” was killed by a gunshot wound to the head and his body was found inside his van–which had been set ablaze.

The victim’s body was found during the morning of March 5, 2018, and had been reported missing by his family and police department. San Luis Río Colorado shares a border with San Luis, Arizona, approximately 23 miles southwest of Yuma.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.)