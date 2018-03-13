Texan MS-13 Member Allegedly Busted for Human Smuggling in Arizona

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector arrested an MS-13 member from Texas after reportedly discovering his attempt to smuggle illegal immigrants from Mexico.

Agents working at the State Route 90 Immigration Checkpoint located near Whetstone, Arizona, arrested an MS-13 member from El Paso, Texas, after they reprotedly discovered his two passengers were Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S. The agents observed a Ford sedan approach the primary inspection station at the checkpoint on the evening of March 9. During routine questioning, the agents discovered the two male passengers, ages 28 and 48, were Mexican nationals. Further questioning revealed the two men had entered the U.S. illegally, according to information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The agents promptly arrested the two illegal immigrants and the MS-13 member, a U.S. citizen. The foreign nationals are being processed by immigration officials. The agents arrested the driver on charges of human smuggling. Officials stated the suspect would remain in custody until his court date.

Border Patrol agents frequently encounter MS-13 gang members along the border.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested an MS-13 member attempting to illegally enter the U.S. near Pharr, Texas. The Honduran man admitted his gang affiliation during the arrest for illegal re-entry.

Earlier in February, agents in Texas arrested another five MS-13 members. Two had previously been deported.

During the first five months of Fiscal Year 2018, agents arrested approximately 300 MS-13 members, officials stated.

The Trump Administration made MS-13 arrests, prosecution, and deportation a priority for the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.