Mexican Authorities Forced to Arrest Cartel Boss After Exposé Showed Military-Cartel Relationship

Embarrassed Mexican authorities arrested one of the top cartel figures in the state of Michoacán, just days after Breitbart Texas’s Cartel Chronicles Project published a series of exclusive photographs showing the cartel leader being cozy and hanging out with members of the Mexican Army.

A task force made up of Mexican Army soldiers and Michoacán State Police officers tracked down and arrested Yordi “El H” Oseguera aka Jordy Villa Patricio, the chief enforcer for Los Viagras, the armed wing of the Nueva Familia Michoacana Cartel. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the arrest took place in the municipality of Buenavista, but due to the risk presented to the community by his gunmen, the Mexican military immediately flew Oseguera, his chief bodyguard Jose Andres Virrueta, and an underage teen to the state capital of Morelia.

Soon after the arrest, Oseguera’s gunmen set fire to various vehicles throughout the municipality. According to local residents, cartel gunmen riding in motorcycles moved around the town telling businesses to close and stay closed since the members of the criminal organization claimed that more violence would follow if their leader was not released.

The arrest of Oseguera comes just six days after Breitbart Texas through the Cartel Chronicles Project published a series of photographs that appeared to show members of Los Viagras having a friendly relation with members of the Mexican Army.

The various photographs published show Oseguera and his boss Nicolas “El Gordo” Sierra Santana carrying firearms while interacting with military forces. As Breitbart Texas has reported, the state of Michoacán has become a hub of violence as Los Viagras and La Nueva Familia Michoacana have been fighting against Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) over control of lucrative drug production areas and access to the state’s shipping ports. Despite the raging violence and a mounting number of executions, the Michoacán government has been trying to portray an image of peace and tranquility.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.