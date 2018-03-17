Sheriff’s deputies arrested 12 people near San Antonio after receiving calls that animals were being sacrificed. Deputies found multiple “body parts” in the garage of a home on the west side of Bexar County.

Bexar Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Elizabeth Gonzales told the San Antonio Express-News, “It appears that they were having some sort of unknown ritual. They were speaking a different language the officer did not recognize.”

Gonzalez explained the responding deputy is fluent in English and Spanish.

When deputies arrived they found more than a dozen people inside the garage. One woman was cutting up “body parts,” the local newspaper reported. Deputies said another person was draining the blood from a chicken into a container.

Deputies found further evidence of animal cruelty including goat heads and more chickens, Gonzales explained. She said deputies arrested approximately a dozen people who will be charged with misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Police did not disclose what type of ritual may have been performed or any information about the suspects.