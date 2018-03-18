Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector in South Texas arrested seven Bangladesh nationals after they attempted to illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico. Agents in this sector lead the nation in the arrest of Bangladesh nationals with 122 so far this year.

On March 14 and 15, agents patrolling along the Rio Grande River near Laredo stopped seven illegal immigrants attempting to cross the border in two separate incidents. Further investigation in both cases revealed the individuals were Bangladesh nationals.

Border Patrol officials stated that 122 Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in the Laredo Sector this fiscal year. Other officials said that number could be much higher.

Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza, in his capacity as president of the National Border Patrol Council Local 2455 told Breitbart Texas that the Laredo Sector seems to be the focal point for Bangladesh nationals to be smuggled into the U.S.

“The arrest of these people from Bangladesh shows there is a clear pipeline from the Middle East through Mexico to the southern border of Texas,” Garza said in a phone interview. “We have been lucky to catch these but there is no telling how many other people from countries that sponsor terrorism could be utilizing that same pipeline.”

Garza said these people are taught how to avoid being immediately deported at the border.

“Many of these people from Bangladesh will claim to be unaccompanied alien minors when they are captured by our agents,” Garza explained. “At that point, they are turned over to immigration officials for processing under the existing catch and release programs for minors.”

“When, during medical and dental examinations, immigration officers determine these people are actually adults, they are issued a Notice to Appear (NTA) and released,” Agent Garza explained.

It appears no charges are filed against the foreign nationals for initially lying to Border Patrol agents about being juveniles, he said.

Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta said crossings in the Laredo Sector is nothing new, KENS CBS5 reported.

“It goes to show that our agents are arresting people from all over the world on a daily basis,” Acosta explained. “Their intentions for entering the country illegally can only be determined after they have been arrested.” The San Antonio CBS affiliate reported other Border Patrol officials’ claims that the Laredo Sector had the most apprehensions of Bangladesh nationals during the last fiscal year.