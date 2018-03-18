Explosion in Austin Injures Two

Austin police and EMS units responded to what they called a “Bomb Hotshot” call Sunday night. EMS officials tweeted confirmation of transporting two people with serious but “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Austin Police Department tweeted it was responding to a “Bomb Hotshot call” on the city’s southwest side. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) officials also tweeted that an “explosion incident” occurred in the area and that ambulances had transported two patients. The patients were reportedly seriously injured but did not appear to have “life-threatening” injuries, officials stated.

A short time later ATCEMS officials described the two victims as males in their 20s.

The reports come just hours after Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley announced an increased reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for three package bomb explosions this month that left two people dead and two others injured.

Chief Manley briefed reporters late Sunday night and confirmed that an explosion had occurred at a home in the 4800 block of Dawn Son Drive near Republic of Texas Drive. The chief said there is an obvious “blast site.”

The chief also confirmed they are investigating a second incident involving a backpack. He said the bomb squad is in the process of clearing the backpack at this time. He offered no other details about the explosion and requested residents of the community to stay indoors until after sunrise on Monday. He cautioned people not to touch or approach any suspicious package.

Earlier on Sunday, Austin police officers arrested a man for emailing a bomb threat to the Fair Market in East Austin on Saturday evening, NPR reported.

Prosecutors charged Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, with making a terroristic threat.

East Austin is the area where two packages exploded on March 12 killing a 17-year-old young man and injuring his mother in the first explosion and a 70-year-old Hispanic woman in the second explosion.

The first explosion in the series of blasts in the Austin community occurred on March 2 and killed 39-year-old Anthony House.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

