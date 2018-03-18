Explosion in Austin Injures Two

Austin police and EMS units responded to what they called a “Bomb Hotshot” call Sunday night. EMS officials tweeted confirmation of transporting two people with serious but “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Austin Police Department tweeted it was responding to a “Bomb Hotshot call” on the city’s southwest side. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) officials also tweeted that an “explosion incident” occurred in the area and that ambulances had transported two patients. The patients were reportedly seriously injured but did not appear to have “life-threatening” injuries, officials stated.

APD responding to Bomb Hotshot call in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Two male patients transported with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging area is 4635 SW Pkwy, corner of SW Pkwy and Boston Ln. APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

Multiple assets on a reported second explosion 4800 block Dawn Song Dr (2032) reports of 2 patients. Investigation if this is the same incident as already reported or a separate incident underway. More information to be provided when available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

A short time later ATCEMS officials described the two victims as males in their 20s.

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20’s Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

The reports come just hours after Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley announced an increased reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for three package bomb explosions this month that left two people dead and two others injured.

Texas Capital Tonight’s Max Gordon tweeted the following photo from the scene of the reported explosion.

Picture from the scene after a reported explosion this evening in Southwest Austin pic.twitter.com/jFHBWusjPX — Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) March 19, 2018

Chief Manley briefed reporters late Sunday night and confirmed that an explosion had occurred at a home in the 4800 block of Dawn Son Drive near Republic of Texas Drive. The chief said there is an obvious “blast site.”

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

The chief also confirmed they are investigating a second incident involving a backpack. He said the bomb squad is in the process of clearing the backpack at this time. He offered no other details about the explosion and requested residents of the community to stay indoors until after sunrise on Monday. He cautioned people not to touch or approach any suspicious package.

Earlier on Sunday, Austin police officers arrested a man for emailing a bomb threat to the Fair Market in East Austin on Saturday evening, NPR reported.

Prosecutors charged Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, with making a terroristic threat.

East Austin is the area where two packages exploded on March 12 killing a 17-year-old young man and injuring his mother in the first explosion and a 70-year-old Hispanic woman in the second explosion.

The first explosion in the series of blasts in the Austin community occurred on March 2 and killed 39-year-old Anthony House.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

