Reward for Austin Bomber Climbs to $115K as Cops Plead for Info

Police in Texas increased the reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the Austin package bomber. Since March 2, the bomber or bombers killed two people and injured two others in three separate attacks.

Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley announced the reward being offered increased from $65,000 to $115,000 on Sunday. “We need your help!,” Chief Manley tweeted on Sunday.

The total reward amount for information leading to the arrest & conviction of person/s responsible for #packagebombmurders is 115k. Please contact @Austin_Police at (512) 472-tips (8477) with any details. We need your help! https://t.co/Y2e5SJQMBY — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 18, 2018

The reward increased from to $65,000 on March 13.

APD Chief Manley along with Federal agents announcement of reward increase for bomb package info. (031818) https://t.co/xSlbk9pdBI — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 18, 2018

Police have not announced any major developments in the case since linking the two explosions on March 12 with the March 2 explosion that killed Andrew House, 39.

On the morning of March 12, a package exploded after being taken inside an East Austin home. The explosion killed a 17-year-old young man and injured his mother, KVIA ABC7 reported.

A few hours later, a second bomb exploded, seriously injuring a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.

“We hope this person or persons is watching and will reach out to us before anyone else is injured or anyone else is killed,” Chief Manley said during a Sunday afternoon press conference announcing the new reward level.

“We assure you, we are listening and we want to understand what brought you to this point, and we want to listen to you, so please call us,” the chief said.

The chief explained he believed the bomber is trying to send a message but they are not sure what that message might be, USAToday reported.