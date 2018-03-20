Police: Reported 6th Explosion is Not a Bomb

Police in Austin, Texas, are now saying that the reported sixth explosion is not a bomb. Police tweeted the reported incident was actually an incendiary device and does not appear to be connected to the five previous package bomb explosions that have rocked the city this month.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: Austin police press conference:

Austin Police briefing on the incident at the Goodwill in SW Austin. https://t.co/BzfMWuh1Gh — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

EMS officials noted they transported a male in his 30s who sustained potentially serious injuries.

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Officials originally reported an explosion occurred at the Goodwill store located near the FedEx store where Tuesday morning’s explosive device appears to have been shipped.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Austin Fire Department tweeted that it was sending a hazmat task force to a Goodwill store on the city’s south side. The location appears to be very close to the FedEx store where an explosive device was dropped off and later exploded in Schertz, Texas.

Re Haz Mat Task Force 9801 Brodie at Goodwill. Austin Fire on scene at reported package explosion. @Austin_Police and @ATCEMS on scene as well. One reported injury and crews evacuating building — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 21, 2018

Austin police also reported that they are responding to an explosion at the same location.

#Breaking #AustinPolice is responding to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Ln in south Austin. Please avoid the area. APD PIO en route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

The Goodwill store is located about 3.5 miles south of the Brodie Lane FedEx store where authorities say the serial bomber shipped two packages, including the one that exploded in Schertz Tuesday morning, KXAN reported.

A spokesperson for Goodwill told KVUE the victim was an employee who was looking through donations when the package exploded, KVUE reported.

Early Tuesday morning, the fifth package bomb linked to the series of explosions that have rocked the Texas capital city blew up at a FedEx processing facility in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio. In total, ffive bomb explosions have killed two people and injured five others.

Officials with the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted they transported a man in this 30s with “potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries to St. Davids South Austin Hospital.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.