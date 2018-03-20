FBI: Package Explodes Inside FedEx Facility near San Antonio

FBI officials responded to an explosion at a FedEx sorting facility near San Antonio, Texas, early Tuesday morning. One woman suffered a minor injury from the explosion that took place inside the sorting facility.

UPDATE 8:15 a.m.: Officials with the Austin Fire Department tweeted that their Haz Mat team is investigating a “suspicious package” at a FedEx facility near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Re Haz Mat Investigation at 4107 McKinney Falls Rd Fed Ex. Austin Fire and @ATCEMS are assisting @Austin_Police with suspicious package. Austin PD is lead for media. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 20, 2018

Austin police officials have not released any information on this incident at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:

The FBI’s San Antonio Field Office tweeted that they responded with special agents from the Houston ATF Field Office to an explosion at a FedEx facility located in Schertz, Texas. Schertz is located a few miles northeast of San Antonio, near Randolph Air Force Base.

#FBI, along w/ @ATFHou, responded to explosion at FedEx facility in Shertz, TX early this morning. No reported injuries. More info later today. — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) March 20, 2018

Officials told reporters that a medium size package exploded inside the sorting facility in Schertz. There were about 75 people inside the facility at the time of the explosion that occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, KENS CBS5 reported. The CBS affiliate said one woman received a minor injury from the impact of the blast. Officials treated her at the scene.

The package originated in Austin and was addressed to be delivered back to Austin, KENS reporter Charlie Cooper stated. An FBI agent told the CBS reporter that “it’s more than possible” that this explosion is connected to the four bombs that have exploded in the Austin area this month. Those bombs killed two people and injured four others.

FBI in Schertz investigating an explosion that happened at a @FedEx ground facility around midnight. One woman reportedly injured #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/8FMrwz7YU1 — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) March 20, 2018

On Monday, Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley called the bombs the work of a “serial bomber,” Breitbart Texas reported.

The box reportedly exploded while moving along the conveyor belt. A woman was “slightly injured” from the impact of the explosion, Cooper reported. EMS responders treated and released the woman at the scene. All of the employees are being detained inside the perimeter so that FBI and ATF agents can question them for more information.

A statement from FedEx confirmed that a “single package” exploded and that a “team member” was treated for “minor injuries,” the Washington Post reported.

If this bomb is confirmed to be the work of the Austin serial bomber, it represents yet another evolution in tactics. The first three bombs appeared to be hand delivered to the front steps of homes in East San Antonio. On Sunday evening, a bomb exploded after the victims triggered a tripwire, Chief Manley stated. This would be the first package placed into a common carrier package delivery system.

KSAT and Fox San Antonio reported the package contained metal shrapnel and nails when it exploded, the Austin American-Statesman reported. A FedEx employee who was working inside the facility when the package exploded told the Austin newspaper that she heard a “loud, metal bang” shortly before supervisors ordered the employees to leave the facility.

The bombing campaign began on March 2 when a package exploded in northeast Austin. The explosion killed 39-year-old Anthony House. On March 12, a second package exploded when 17-year-old Draylen Mason opened a package left on the front steps of his home. The package exploded, killing him and injuring his mother.

A third explosion detonated a few hours later and sent a 75-year-old woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after this explosion, Chief Manley admitted the bombs were linked.

Less than one week later, Austin’s fourth bomb exploded and injured two young men on Austin’s southwest side.

Responding to the news of the San Antonio-area blast, Chief Manley stated, “The Austin Police Department is aware of the incident that has occurred in Schertz, Texas, and is working closely on the investigation with our federal partners.” The chief urged Austin residents to pay close attention to any suspiciuos device “whether it is a package, a bag, a backpack, or anything that looks out of place.”

Please continue to remain vigilant. pic.twitter.com/uvQrBqdCeU — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 20, 2018

“Do not approach it,” Manley stated. “Do not move, touch , or open unexpected/suspicious packages.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

