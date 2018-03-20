FBI: Suspicious Package Found at Austin FedEx Facility Contained Explosive Device

FBI officials told reporters that the suspicious package found at a FedEx Ground processing center near Austin’s airport Tuesday morning is an unexploded device. Investigators eventually detonated the device in a “controlled manner.”

Officials confirmed this package, and the one that exploded in Schertz, Texas, Tuesday morning were connected to the other four explosions that rocked the state capital this month, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Both of Tuesday’s suspicious packages were confirmed to have been shipped from a FedEx store in Sunset Valley.

The destination of the unexploded device and the Schertz bomb have not been released by officials.

FBI officials later confirmed to the Austin newspaper that the package contained an explosive device.

Officials “determined the package contained an explosive device and was disrupted by law enforcement,” the FBI wrote in a statement. There are no reported injuries from this incident.

The Statesman also reported that U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-TX) said federal investigators obtained videos that “could possibly” show a suspect connected to the Schertz bombing. He did not say where the video was obtained.

FBI and ATF agents were seen throughout Tuesday at the FedEx store in Sunset Valley where the day’s packages were allegedly dropped off.

McCaul told reporters that he hoped the bomber’s biggest mistake “was going through FedEx.”

Earlier on Tuesday, FedEx reported it provided investigators with “extensive evidence” regarding the packages and the person suspected of shipping them. The company said the evidence came from “our advanced technology security systems.”