Missing Iowa Family Found Dead During Mexican Vacation

Four members of a family from Iowa reported missing during a vacation in the beach resort area of Tulum, Yucatan, were found dead.

Relatives of the Sharp family took to social media to sound the alarm that their loved ones, 41-year old Kevin Wayne Sharp, 38-year-old Amy Marie Sharp, and their two children did not return from their vacation in Mexico.

Soon after the post went viral, authorities in Creston, Iowa, announced that they received notification from the U.S. State Department and Mexican officials that all four members of the family were found deceased in the condominium they were using in Tulum.

Creston Police Chief Paul Vermeer stated he is waiting on the autopsy reports but was told that the bodies did not appear to have traumatic injuries, KCCI reported.

Police said autopsies are being done in Mexico. Results are pending, but authorities said the family members showed "no sign of any traumatic injury."

The death of the Sharp family comes soon after the U.S. Department of State and counterparts in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom issued a series of travel warnings and alerts related to ongoing cartel battles and other violent acts in Mexican beach resort areas, Breitbart Texas reported. Last month, several tourists were injured when a ferry exploded in Playa del Carmen. Days later, authorities discovered two other explosive devices aboard ferries.

