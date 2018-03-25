Illegal Immigrant Gets Prison Time for Re-Entry After Deportation

A federal judge in Pennsylvania sentenced a twice-deported illegal immigrant to eight months in prison. A state court sentenced the Mexican national to 90 days to five years in prison for a 2017 drunk driving conviction.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer sentenced Pedro Omar Martinez-Alba, 30, to spend eight months in federal prison following his conviction for illegally re-entering the U.S. after having twice been deported. Immigration officers previously deported Martinez-Alba in January 2014 and again in November 2015, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Police in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, arrested the illegal alien on a drunk driving charge in April 2017 — 17 months after his second deportation, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady stated.

Officers with the Murrysville Police Department arrested Martinez-Alba on drunk driving charges, the Tribune-Review reported.

The previously deported illegal alien apparently fled the jurisdiction following his arrest on the DUI charge in April. An officer with the Apex, North Carolina Police Department arrested Martinez-Alba on August 18 after discovering a fugitive warrant for DUI from the Westmoreland County arrest.

It is not known if immigration officials placed a detainer on the drunk driving suspect prior to his release on bond.

A Westmoreland County court pronounced a sentence of 90 days to five years following his conviction in November on the state’s driving under the influence charge, the local newspaper reported.

Following the completion of his state and federal prison sentences, the Mexican national will be removed from the U.S. for the third time.

Border Patrol agents routinely arrest illegal aliens who have previously been deported. Many of those have been convicted of serious crimes across the country including sex offenders, child molesters, rapists, murderers, and other crimes of violence, Breitbart Texas reported.

As an example, agents assigned to the Yuma Sector in Arizona arrested a previously deported illegal alien with a lengthy criminal history.

Agents assigned to the Yuma Sector arrested Hector Gutierrez-Perez after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. During a records check, agents learned he had previously been deported from the U.S. because of his criminal history that included the rape of a minor in California. Law enforcement database records stated that Gutierrez-Perez had previous felony convictions in Bakersfield and Santa Cruz, California.Those convictions include “unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor,” obstructing a public officer, and battery.