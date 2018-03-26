Border Patrol Busts 200 in Anti-Human Smuggling Operation

A human smuggling interdiction operation carried out by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents landed more than 200 illegal immigrants and smugglers in jail. The agents carried out the three-week “Operation Sandman” in the Imperial Sand Dunes west of Yuma, Arizona.

The operation, carried out in February and March, resulted in the arrest of 175 illegal immigrants and 29 suspected human smugglers. Border Patrol officials said many of the human smugglers were U.S. citizens. They arrested these people for their efforts in coordinating and facilitating the human smuggling activities in the area along the U.S.-Mexico Border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents noted that many attempted to evade arrest by running, jumping into irrigation canals, or fleeing in vehicles like the one shown above.

Agents seized 19 vehicles and arrested a total of 204 suspects during the three-week period.

“Coordination, integration, and rapid adaptation are key elements of success in securing our nation’s borders,” Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik said in a written statement. “The hardworking men and women in the operation significantly impacted the transnational criminal organizations exploiting our communities.”

Yuma and El Centro Sector intelligence units (SIU) provided information to the Special Operations Detachment (SOD) who carried out “Operation Sandman.” The detachment is made up of Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, agents from the Special Operations Group, and Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents. Agents in the SIU collects intelligence data, prioritizes the information and feeds the information to the SOD to ensure the successful completion of the mission’s objectives.

As summer approaches, the lives of migrants and Border Patrol agents are put at risk as cartel-connected human smugglers carry out their illicit activities. Every year, hundreds of illegal immigrants die in the desert after being abandoned by the smugglers who have little regard for the lives of these people, Breitbart Texas reported.