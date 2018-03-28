Border Patrol Agents Find 12 Migrants in Locked in Trailer, Trunk

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector arrested a man on human smuggling charges after finding 10 illegal immigrants locked in a trailer being towed by the suspect.

Agents assigned to the State Route 90 Immigration Checkpoint observed a Chevy Suburban towing a small trailer as it approached on March 26. At the initial checkpoint, a K-9 agent alerted on the trailer. The agents referred the driver to the secondary inspection station, according to information received by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

After unlocking the trailer, agents discovered nine men and one woman hiding among the trailer’s cargo. Initially, plywood and large bags of cans hid the human cargo from the eyes of Border Patrol agents. After removing straps from the plywood and removing the panels, agents removed the bags of cans and extricated the illegal immigrants from the trailer. The driver also had large appliances in the back of the trailer, adding to the danger experienced by the migrants.

Agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen from Hereford, Arizona, on human smuggling charges. Border Patrol officials seized the Suburban and the trailer.

After re-hydrating the migrants with water, agents transported them to the Wilcox Border Patrol Station for processing on immigration violations.

Transporting illegal immigrants in a poorly ventilated trailer packed with appliances and other cargo places the migrants in grave danger of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and physical injury, officials stated. As summer approaches, the danger becomes more pronounced. Additionally, the locked trailer causes additional danger in the event of a crash.

On March 23, Nogales Station agents arrested two women from Phoenix for smuggling two illegal immigrants in the trunk of their car. The driver, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, had her infant son traveling with her during the smuggling effort. A 38-year-old Phoenix woman was also traveling in the car.

After the vehicle stopped at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint, agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station. Agents opened the trunk and found two men.

The agents questioned the men and determined they are Mexican nationals, 20 and 40-years-old, illegally present in the U.S. The agents transported the men to the Nogales Station for processing on immigration violations.

Agents arrested the two women on charges of human smuggling while the Arizona Department of Child Safety took the infant son into protective custody.