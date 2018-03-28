WATCH: Mexican Authorities Find Cartel Bunker near Texas Border

CAMARGO, Tamaulipas — Mexican authorities seized three armored SUVs hidden inside an underground bunker near the border with Texas. The structure was hidden to make it look like it was part of the landscape.

Mexican authorities carrying out routine patrols in Camargo, Tamaulipas, spotted an unusual hill-like structure that, upon closer inspection, was found to be a purpose-built bunker with three newer model SUVs that were armored.

A video taken by Mexican authorities reveals in detail the steps that cartel members took to hide the bunker. A Mexican official is heard speaking behind the camera as he describes the way dry ice was used to cover the front doors and how cacti were placed on top to blend with the terrain.

Camargo is immediately south of Rio Grande City, Texas, in an area also known as La Ribereña that is considered to be one of the main drug smuggling routes into the country. Currently, the area is controlled by the Gulf Cartel, however, there have been multiple incursions by factions of Los Zetas to take control of the area by force. The Gulf Cartel has gone through various internal fights that also led to multiple gun battles where gunmen used armored SUVs like the ones seized.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.