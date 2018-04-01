Texans Scramble for High-Dollar Prizes in Grown-Up’s Easter Egg Hunt

Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Lake Jackson, Texas, this week to hunt for Easter Egg filled with numerous high-dollar prized. One of the grand prizes — a 55-inch big screen television.

Shortly after sunset on Thursday, 900 adults gathered on three Easter Egg-filled baseball park in Lake Jackson to hunt for eggs filled with expensive prizes. The sold-out event in the suburban community located just south of Houston drew people from around the region, KTRK ABC13 reported.

HUNTING FOR PRIZES: With TVs, free @Whataburger for a year, and other dream tokens, Lake Jackson’s “adult Easter egg hunt” spectacular happened as quick as this video | What happened: https://t.co/JWqeYyRRms pic.twitter.com/V2XUnWbshl — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 30, 2018

When the whistle blew the adult egg hunt began and participants executed their planned strategies to find the best prizes. Those prizes included big-screen televisions, laptops, Super Nintendo game packages, gift cards, and even free Whataburgers for an entire year, the local ABC affiliate reported.

“We have 55-inch screen TVs, we have the SNES Nintendo System, the Super Nintendo, we have other game systems,” event coordinator Mallory Doyle told the reporter. “We have laptops, we have a lot of gift cards.”

As the lights went down, egg hunters turned on their flashlights and the games began. Scramblers had seconds to search for their prized eggs.

Eggs containing a golden ticket designated the winning of one of the top prizes.

In total, $14,000 in prizes awaited the contestants, Click2Houston reported.

Not to be left out, children of the community participated in their own Easter Egg hunt prior to the darkened adult-only event. That event ran at a little slower pace, officials said.

“We came prepared,” egg hunt participant Markala Hamilton told the ABC reporters. “We got the sneakers on in case we need to run. We’re going to be good.”

This year’s hunts were sponsored by the Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation Department.