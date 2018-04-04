Border Arrests Increase 200 Percent Above Previous Year

The number of illegal immigrants arrested along the southwest border with Mexico and declared inadmissible jumped 200 percent in March when compared to the previous year. Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 38,000 migrants in the month of March, an increase of more than 10,000 in a single month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials released the new apprehension numbers in its Southwest Border Migration Report on Wednesday evening. In one month, total apprehensions increased from 26,662 in February to 37,393 in March — an increase of 40.25 percent. When compared to March 2017, the number of arrests and aliens designated as inadmissible more than doubled, CBP officials stated.

The numbers of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) and Family Unit Aliens (FMUA) also increased significantly. The number of UACs jumped from 3,134 in February to 4,171 in March, an increase of 33 percent. The number of FMUAs arrested along the southwest border jumped from 5,475 to 8,882, an increase of 62 percent.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy the National Guard along the border as a temporary measure until a border wall can be funded and built, Breitbart News’ Neil Munro reported.

Officials report that agents in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector arrested 61 percent of the total number of FMUAs arrested in March. The number of FMUAs arrested in the RGV Sector jumped from 3,222 in February to 5,293 in March — an increase of 64 percent.

Similarly, agents in the RGV Sector arrested 1,935 in March, up from 1,387 in February — a 40 percent increase.