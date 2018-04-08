Texas Mom Shocked After Son Accidentally Wears X-rated Shirt to School

One embarrassed Texas mother’s Facebook post went viral after she shared the news that her elementary school-aged son unknowingly wore an X-rated novelty t-shirt to class. The shirt parodied McDonald’s “golden arches” and “I’m lovin’ it” slogan.

On Wednesday, Shelly McCullar publicly apologized to the teachers and staff of Travis Elementary in Pampa, Texas. In a Facebook post, she wrote how she realized something was amiss with her son’s red t-shirt after he returned home from school. Once she got a closer look, this mother was mortified.

McCullar realized the yellow-colored image on the shirt sexually played off the hamburger chain’s famous “golden arches.” It depicted a silhouette of the lower half of a female featuring a pair of parted legs anchored by stripper-like stiletto pumps. The signature “I’m lovin’ it” McDonald’s slogan was written underneath.

“Once again, my sincerest apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary, wrote McCullar. “I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing!”

The lighthearted yet somewhat rattled mom said she did not see Anthony in the shirt before he left for school. “I had no idea Anthony wore this to school, she wrote. “Just to clarify, I would never let my kid wear something like this.”

McCullar explained that a friend gave her some hand-me-down clothing for Anthony and she had not yet completed sifting through the items. She emphasized, “I will tonight though!!”

The young boy had no idea the t-shirt was spiked with sexual innuendo. In a short video, Anthony explained he took the garment from one of the two baskets “with boy clothes” the family received and wore it to school. He said, “I thought it was like McDonald’s.”

It appears none of his teachers noticed something was not quite right with his t-shirt. He said no one said anything to him about it. Anthony stated that his teachers “thought it was McDonald’s too.”

Despite the fashion faux pas, McCullar noted, “Through my embarrassment, I did lmao!” #ithoughtitwaslikemcdonalds #notthegoldenarches

As of Sunday morning, the post has been shared more than 95,000 times and had nearly 90,000 reactions. The video posted above also received nearly 9 million views.

