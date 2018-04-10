Cancun: 9 Murdered in 24 Hours

Cartel violence continues in Cancun with nine murdered in a 24-hour period.

A total of 14 were killed during a 36-hour span in the once peaceful Mexican beach resort city. Five other victims sustained gunshot wounds but are expected to survive. The incidents occurred between Wednesday morning, April 4 and Thursday night, April 5, 2018, according to Noticaribe.

Breitbart Texas previously reported that in the first three months of 2018, a total of 98 homicides were registered.

In one of the deadly encounters reported last Wednesday, a total of five victims were killed inside a residence in Villas del Caribe Fraccionamiento. According to news reports, neighbors indicated that the victims were involved in the sale of illegal drugs for several years.

The total number of homicides in Cancun for 2018 rose to at least 117 with the latest registered over the last several days, leading up to Monday morning.

In the early morning hours of April 7, the bodies of two male victims were found shot dead and dumped along the road with a threatening narco-banner attached to the bodies. According to local media reports, the two male victims were found inside three black garbage bags.

During the early morning hours of April 8, police responding to a radio call discovered a human head near the entrance of a local business and later found the body of the beheaded victim inside an ice cooler a short distance away at a park.

On Monday, April 9, police reported finding a 25-year-old female shooting victim left on the side of the road with two gunshot wounds, one that entered her back and exited out her chest, as reported by local media.

Breitbart Texas previously reported on the ongoing violence attributed by officials to the cartel wars over the disputed lucrative drug markets between CJNG, Los Zetas, Gulf, and independent groups loyal to the Sinaloa Cartel.

The total number of homicides in Cancun during 2017 was 259 while 165 were reported in 2016.

The U.S. State Department has maintained a level 2 warning for Quintana Roo–directly impacting Cancun. The advisory calls on travelers to exercise caution but does not explicitly suggest they avoid the region.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.)