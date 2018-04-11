Mexican Murder Suspects Used Facebook to Lure Victim and Steal Her Unborn Child, Say Authorities

TAMPICO, Tamaulipas — A college student was allegedly killed by a woman who used Facebook to lure her into a plot to steal her unborn child.



A woman identified by authorities only as Cinthya “N” contacted Jessica Gabriela Hernandez, 20, an engineering student at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas in Tampico via Facebook. The alleged killer said she wanted to help the mother-to-be by giving her clothes for the baby that was about to be born.

According to information in the criminal case file 0069/2018 which was disclosed to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas authorities, a control judge ordered that the couple identified as Cinthya “N” and Omar Enrique “N” be arrested on murder charges. The working motive was that Cinthya had a miscarriage that she tried to hide from her husband and decided to quickly replace the baby. Although the couple is already being held in a prison, authorities continue their investigations to present more evidence in the upcoming trial.

After being contacted by Cinthya, the victim left her home in late March to allegedly meet with the so-called benefactor. According to investigators, Cinthya strangled Hernandez until she died and then ripped the baby from her womb. The woman allegedly arrived at a local emergency room arguing that she needed care for the baby. The child was already dead by that time.

Soon after, the victim’s family reported to authorities that the student was missing. Officials were able to link both the report of the suspicious situation at the hospital with the missing person’s report and focused on Cinthya as an alleged murder suspect by raiding her house. Authorities allegedly found the decomposing body of the victim under a bed on the second floor of the couple’s house. According to forensic studies, the young woman had a large wound on the lower midsection from which the baby was taken.

Investigators also arrested Cinthya’s husband on suspicion that he learned of the murder and helped cover it up. Authorities revealed that the victim was one of several pregnant women contacted by the couple through Facebook.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.