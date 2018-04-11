MS-13 Member Posing as Unaccompanied Minor was Part of the ‘Migrant Caravan,’ Says Border Patrol

Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas that the MS-13 gang member who presented himself as an unaccompanied minor and the group he traveled with were part of the Central American “migrant caravan.” Individuals from and portions of that caravan are now arriving on U.S. soil.

Agents assigned to the Yuma Station came upon a large group of 61 illegal immigrants who crossed the border Monday afternoon near the San Luis Port of Entry in southern Arizona. The illegal border crossers consisted of a single Mexican national, 59 Guatemalans, and one Salvadoran who claimed to be an unaccompanied minor, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Yuma Sector Public Affairs officials.

“We questioned the members of the group and confirmed they are part of the caravan of Central American’s who are reported to be traveling to the U.S.,” Border Patrol spokesman Justin Kallinger told Breitbart Texas.

After taking the group of 61 foreign nationals into custody, agents determined that one of the people claiming to be an unaccompanied minor was actually an adult. The Honduran man also confessed to being a member of MS-13 and said he was headed to Los Angeles.

Officials identified the Salvadoran as 18-year-old Herberth Geovani Argueta-Chavez. The MS-13 gang member told agents he was “trying to separate from the gang,” Border Patrol officials stated.

Breitbart Texas Editor-in-Chief Brandon Darby and journalist Ildefonso Ortiz reported on March 30 on the “migrants caravan” of more than 1,500 families who were making their way from Central America through Mexico with an ultimate destination of the U.S. border.

The group is part of the Viacrucis Migrante 2018, the caravan began on March 25. The caravan was expected to make its way to Tijuana in April where they would request refugee status.