Rapists, MS-13 Member Arrested After Illegally Crossing Texas Border

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector reported the arrests of numerous previously deported criminal aliens. Those arrested after illegally crossing the border included convicted rapists, child molesters, and an MS-13 member. One has an outstanding warrant in Harris County, Texas (Houston).

The arrests occurred in six separate incidents along the Texas border with Mexico over a three-day span, according to information received from Border Patrol officials on Tuesday evening. The arrests occurred near the border communities of Hidalgo and La Joya.

On Saturday, April 7, agents assigned to the McAllen Station arrested an Ecuadorian national near Hidalgo. The agents took the foreign national to the McAllen Station for processing where they discovered he had been previously deported following a 2nd Degree Rape conviction in New York City.

Later that day, McAllen agents arrested a Mexican national after he illegally crossed the border near La Joya. After taking the man to the station for processing, agents learned that a Clatsop County, Oregon, court previously convicted the Mexican national for two counts of rape. He received a sentence of five years in prison and a 10-year probation.

One day earlier, agents captured another Mexican national near Hidalgo. A records check revealed that a Texas court in Dallas County convicted the Mexican national for “indecent liberties with a child.” He received a 5-year probated sentence.

Later that day, agents working near La Joya arrested a Salvadoran national after he illegally crossed the border. Officials confirmed he is a known member of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

On Thursday, April 5, agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Mexican national who illegally crossed the border near Hidalgo. After conducting a biometric background investigation, agents learned that an Indiana court in Tippecanoe convicted the man for sexual misconduct with a minor and sentenced him to 18 months in state prison.

All of these men face federal charges for immigration violations. Those who were previously deported could face up to 20 years in prison for aggravated re-entry after removal as a convicted felon.

