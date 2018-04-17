Border Patrol Agents Arrest Multiple Previously Deported Child Sex Offenders in Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector continue to encounter and arrest sex offenders previously deported from the U.S. In the past week, they also arrested a previously deported killer.

Agents assigned to the Kingsville Station arrested a Mexican national near the Sarita Border Patrol Checkpoint on Monday. Agents conducted a biometric background investigation and learned that the Mexican man had previously been arrested and convicted in Nashville, Tennessee, on a charge of sexual battery without consent. He received a two-year prison sentence before being deported.

One day earlier, agents assigned to the McAllen Station apprehended a man who illegally crossed the border near Hidalgo, Texas. Agents learned the man, a Salvadoran national, received a 10-year prison sentence in Baltimore, Maryland, for a sexual offense against a child.

On Saturday, Rio Grande City Station agents arrested a Honduran man near the border community of Santa Elena. This previously deported illegal alien had been charged in Harris County (Houston) for “indecency with a child.” That same day, agents assigned to the McAllen Station arrested another Honduran male near Granjeno, Texas. This Honduran had a criminal history with the Port Isabel Police Department for sexual assault of a child.

Agents assigned to the Corpus Christi Station arrested another Honduran on Friday man near the coastal community of Rockport. This illegal immigrant had previously been sentenced to five years in state prison for indecency with a child–sexual contact. The arrest and conviction occurred in Kerrville, Texas. That same day, Weslaco Station agents arrested yet another Honduran illegal alien sex offender. Fairfax, Virginia, police arrested this illegal lien for carnal knowledge of a child 13- to 15-years-old.

Two days earlier, Kingsville Station agents arrested a Salvadoran national near Norias, Texas. This man received a 180-day jail sentence following a New Jersey conviction for sexual assault.

RGV Sector agents in McAllen arrested a Honduran national near Hidalgo, Texas on Monday, April 9. The foreign national had been arrested by Charlotte, North Carolina police for indecent liberties with a child and lewd and lascivious acts.

That same day, Weslaco agents arrested a Mexican national near Hidalgo. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers previously arrested the Mexican man for negligent homicide. He received a six-month prison sentence for the offense.

All of these previously deported criminal aliens could all face a new felony charge of aggravated re-entry after removal. If convicted, the aliens could all face up to 20 years in prison.