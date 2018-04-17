Remorseful Cartel Gunman Leads Mexican Cops to Mass Grave

ALTAMIRA, Tamaulipas — An anonymous text message from a man believed to be a remorseful cartel gunman led Mexican authorities to a clandestine gravesite with two bodies near the port city of Altamira, Tamaulipas. However, the message indicates that as many as 70 victims were buried in the spot.

The discovery began when agents with Mexico’s Federal Police received a text message from an anonymous individual who appeared to be a remorseful cartel gunman.

“I have three years without being able to sleep, peace has not reached my life and I can’t take it anymore, go to the old road to Medrano where a pipe points you will see some white markings, go there,” the anonymous text leaked to Breitbart Texas revealed. “Dig three meters and you will find 70 bodies that were buried, I left one uncovered for you to see. May they rest in peace and I will be able to go in peace.”

The location given by the sender led authorities to an area near the rural community of Medrano, not far from the coastal city of Altamira, on the southern part of Tamaulipas.

Federal and state officials went to the location and found the remains of two bodies–one male, one female. Investigators are working to come up with a time frame of how long the victims have been dead. The Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office is carrying out various searches in the area where they spotted multiple white markings made by throwing lime on the graves to mask odors.



Authorities deployed cadaver dogs and scanning equipment to locate more graves. The area is not far from various cartel stash houses raided years ago. They are believed to have been used to hold illegal immigrants kidnapped by cartel gunmen to extort their relatives.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.