GRAPHIC — Mexican Cartel Dumps Dismembered Body in Border State Capital

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas — State authorities are investigating a recent homicide where cartel gunmen left three bags containing the dismembered remains of a man whose eyes were also removed. The bloody scene is indicative of the ongoing war for criminal control of the city.

Residents of the Marte R. Gomez neighborhood reported the murder by calling authorities after noticing three black bags left in a vacant lot with blood seeping out from them. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city and is considered one of the poorest with a high index of violence.

Officers with Fuerza Tamaulipas arrived and confirmed the neighbors’ reports when they found the remains of an unidentified man believed to be 30 to 35 years old. In addition to dismemberment, the victim’s eyes were apparently removed as well.

Next to one of the bags, authorities found a poster board signed by the Gulf Cartel which featured threats directed toward the rival Los Zetas Cartel. It is unknown if the group they threatened is the Northeast Cartel or Old School Zetas faction.



“There is your dog, damn Gafe that’s how I’m going to be finishing them off come on out to the fight you shit we are here in the plaza” CDG.

The message mentions the name “Gafe,” which is suspected to be the name used by one of Los Zetas’ regional leaders. The true name of the Gafe mentioned in the message remains unknown since there have been several who have used the name in the past.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.