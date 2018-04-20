GRAPHIC — Cartel Taunts Mexican Government by Filming Executed Police

A group of cartel gunmen that ambushed and killed six state police officers from the southern Mexican state of Guerrero taunted officials by releasing images and videos of the gory crime scene via social media.

This week, cartel gunmen ambushed a group of state police officers in rural Guerrero, Breitbart Texas reported. After the attack, the cartel gunmen walked up to the officers and delivered kill shots.

A cell phone video captured by cartel gunmen and then disseminated on social media shows the aftermath of the shootout as they walk around the corpses yelling insults and kicking the deceased.



The shootout and the video come one day after Mexican authorities killed 10 cartel gunmen in an hour-long gun battle. The Mexican state of Guerrero has become one of the most violent where various drug cartels fight for control of lucrative drug production and trafficking territories. The bloodshed between rival factions turned the once bustling beach resort town of Acapulco into one of the most dangerous cities in the country where, as Breitbart Texas reported, the morgues have become overwhelmed.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.