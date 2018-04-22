WATCH: Mexican Military Raids Cartel Camp in Southern Mexico

Mexican soldiers and police forces raided a cartel camp just days after a team of gunmen ambushed and murdered six state police officers in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. Investigators tracked down the source of the attack and raided the cartel camp used by the gunmen.

A video leaked to Breitbart Texas shows Mexican Army soldiers and police forces searching for and stacking the weapons that are believed to have been used by the gunmen to shoot and kill six Mexican lawmen.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a team of cartel gunmen ambushed the six state police officers near the city of Zihuatanejo. The attack came as the group of officers returned from checking up on impoverished families in the rural areas of the state who had been targeted by drug cartels. After the ambush, the gunmen walked around the bodies of the police officers recording a video message where they taunted the authorities and the Mexican government. The ambush is believed to have been retribution for another shootout where police and military forces killed 10 cartel gunmen following an hour-long gun battle.

The Government of Guerrero publicly called for the video to not be disseminated. Citizen journalists claimed that Twitter forced them to remove the video.

In the days after the ambush, Mexican authorities tracked down a team of four gunmen allegedly linked to the fatal ambush and subsequently arrested a second group of six individuals including four women who also played a role in the fatal attack.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán and Cartel Chronicles contributor “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.