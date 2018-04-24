Two Dallas Cops Shot at Home Depot, Civilian Wounded – Suspect on the Run, Say Police

The Dallas Police Department reported that two police officers have been seriously wounded in a shooting. Local media reports the shooting occurred at a Home Depot parking lot on the city’s northeast side.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall asks for prayers for their officers and their families during a live press conference. She said that Juarez is currently a “person of interest.” She said the person of interest left the scene in a white pickup truck. Hall asked for the public’s assistance in locating Juarez. The civilian who was wounded is described as a loss prevention officer.

An off-duty officer working at Home Depot called Dallas police for assistance in making an arrest, Hall said. The officers arrived to assist in the arrest. Shortly after a call came out for officers being shot.

Hall says that they believe Juarez is armed at this time.

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: Fox 4 captured video of police taking off to check out a possible suspect location.

Police helicopters have peeled off, officers still very active on the ground using many means to get around. pic.twitter.com/9Uz44PNI4v — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) April 25, 2018

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting law enforcement sources are now calling 29-year-old Armando Juarez a suspect in the shooting of the two Dallas police officers and the civilian.

WANTED: Sources say this is the suspect in the shooting of two Dallas police officers who are in critical condition. Police have identified him as 29-year-old Armando Juarez, who is on the run. https://t.co/rUz3ygdQlM pic.twitter.com/IUoowIiN3n — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 25, 2018

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: WFAA reports the two officers were on the scene to serve a warrant.

Dallas police confirm 2 officers shot and now they say one civilian shot. Officers were helping an off duty officer serve a warrant when. They were shot. DPD says third person shot is a civilian — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) April 24, 2018

UPDATE 7:25 p.m.: Aerial coverage of the scene from WFAA in Dallas:



UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: WFAA reports that the male officer who was shot in the head is being kept alive at the hospital until his mother can arrive.

&

Sources say one of the officer’s mothers is on way to hospital. He is in critical condition and being kept alive until she arrives. We are all praying for a miracle and pray he pulls through. He is 27 years old. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) April 24, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:

An unknown gunman shot one of the Dallas police officers, a male, in the back of the head, CBSDFW reported. The gunman turned his weapon on the officer’s female partner and shot her in the face, a source close to the investigation told the local CBS affiliate.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

One of the officers had to be resuscitated, the news outlet stated. Both officers have been transported to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas for treatment.

Fox 4 News in Dallas reports that dozens of police officers are searching for a suspect in the area behind the Home Depot.

NBCDFW reports that police officers are circulating a photo of 29-year-old Armando Juarez. Officials told the NBC affiliate they want to talk to Juarez about the shooting. He has not been named as a suspect.

WFAA in Dallas is reporting that the shooting victims are two Dallas police officers and a security guard.

NEW: Two Dallas Police Department officers and one security guard have been shot; all are in critical condition, sources tell @rlopezwfaa https://t.co/1tzMcifbSE — WFAA (@wfaa) April 24, 2018

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted his prayers and support for the Dallas officers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with @DallasPD and the two officers shot and critically wounded. Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served. https://t.co/gkUnxciFOs — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 24, 2018

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.