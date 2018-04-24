Two Dallas Cops Shot at Home Depot, Civilian Wounded – Suspect on the Run, Say Police

Photo: KTVT Video Screenshot

by Bob Price24 Apr 20180

The Dallas Police Department reported that two police officers have been seriously wounded in a shooting. Local media reports the shooting occurred at a Home Depot parking lot on the city’s northeast side.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall asks for prayers for their officers and their families during a live press conference. She said that Juarez is currently a “person of interest.” She said the person of interest left the scene in a white pickup truck. Hall asked for the public’s assistance in locating Juarez. The civilian who was wounded is described as a loss prevention officer.

An off-duty officer working at Home Depot called Dallas police for assistance in making an arrest, Hall said. The officers arrived to assist in the arrest. Shortly after a call came out for officers being shot.  

Hall says that they believe Juarez is armed at this time.

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: Fox 4 captured video of police taking off to check out a possible suspect location.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting law enforcement sources are now calling 29-year-old Armando Juarez a suspect in the shooting of the two Dallas police officers and the civilian.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: WFAA reports the two officers were on the scene to serve a warrant.

UPDATE 7:25 p.m.: Aerial coverage of the scene from WFAA in Dallas:


UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: WFAA reports that the male officer who was shot in the head is being kept alive at the hospital until his mother can arrive.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:

An unknown gunman shot one of the Dallas police officers, a male, in the back of the head, CBSDFW reported. The gunman turned his weapon on the officer’s female partner and shot her in the face, a source close to the investigation told the local CBS affiliate.

One of the officers had to be resuscitated, the news outlet stated. Both officers have been transported to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas for treatment.

Fox 4 News in Dallas reports that dozens of police officers are searching for a suspect in the area behind the Home Depot.

NBCDFW reports that police officers are circulating a photo of 29-year-old Armando Juarez. Officials told the NBC affiliate they want to talk to Juarez about the shooting. He has not been named as a suspect.

WFAA in Dallas is reporting that the shooting victims are two Dallas police officers and a security guard.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted his prayers and support for the Dallas officers.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.


