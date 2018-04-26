Five Tortured Murder Victims Found in Cancún

Cartel Violence continues in the beach resort hub of Cancún with the grisly discovery of five murder victims left inside an abandoned vehicle on Wednesday.

The discovery of was made after police responded to a report of an abandoned Mazda left near Andrés Quintana Roo stadium, according to local reports. The vehicle, which was previously reported stolen, contained five bodies: one in the driver’s seat; two in the backseat; and two more in the trunk of the car wrapped in garbage bags. All five were reported to be males and according to Breitbart Texas’ law enforcement sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, advised that each displayed signs of torture.

The vehicle was later transferred to the medical examiner’s office to determine each victim’s identity and cause of death.

Several hours later, police responded to a 911 call on Súper Manzana 249 near the Puertas Cielo section of Cancún and discovered more unidentified, dismembered human remains inside garbage bags. The area was cordoned off and the evidence transferred to state medical investigators.

Breitbart Texas reported extensively on the ongoing cartel violence in Cancún. On April 19, two cartel gunmen on jet skis opened fire toward a crowded beach, causing panicked tourists to take cover.

According to local media reports, three men were gunned down outside Las Canoas bar in Cancún on April 17 by cartel shooters. Breitbart Texas also reported on nine murders registered in a 24-hour period and another 14 killed during a 36-hour span.

Breitbart Texas previously reported that in the first three months of 2018, a total of 98 homicides were officially registered.

The ongoing violence is attributed by officials to the wars over disputed lucrative drug markets between CJNG, Los Zetas, Gulf, and independent groups loyal to the Sinaloa Cartel.

The previous record for homicides in Cancún was set in 2017 with a total of 227—this year, at least 150 are registered.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.) You can follow him on Twitter. He can be reached at robertrarce@gmail.com