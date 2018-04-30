Migrant Group Claims U.S. Now Processing ‘Caravan’ Asylum Requests at Border

A human rights group is reporting that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have begun processing asylum requests from “caravan migrants.” The group claims officials have processed eight people seeking asylum at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“After more than 26 hours, Customs and Border Patrol has finally begun to process eight individuals seeking asylum at the southern border,” Human Rights First attorney Laura Gault said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas. “While this is a positive development, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that all who came to legally seek protection are processed in accordance with U.S. law.”

CBP officials acknowledged they processing of migrants on Monday evening. “We began processing undocumented arrivals again on Monday,” a CBP official in San Diego wrote, according to a tweet by the Huffington Post’s Mat Ferner.

The reported statement says that the number of individuals the agency is able to process in a day varies based on a complex set of issues. CBP is still limiting the number of people being processed, the statement reads.

“Despite the administration’s efforts to dehumanize women and children patiently waiting at the border, as is evidenced by the latest statements from Vice President Pence, the members of the caravan are simply trying to exercise their legal right to apply for protection,” Gault concluded. “They are not ‘victims of open border advocates,’ they are victims of the Trump Administration’s yearlong attack on the asylum system.”

The eight people being processed allegedly came from the 20 or so migrants who camped out just outside the border access point on the San Ysidro Port of Entry, CBP officials said, according to ABC News. Those selected for processing were limited to mothers and children a caravan organizer told the news outlet. The eight people consisted of three mothers, four children, and one 18-year-old man traveling alone, Viridiana Vidal stated.

